Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL) Given a €8.50 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2020

Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENEL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays set a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group set a €9.85 ($11.59) price objective on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.20 ($12.00) target price on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price objective on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €9.05 ($10.64).

Enel SpA has a 12-month low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 12-month high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) Company Profile

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Analyst Recommendations for Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL)

Receive News & Ratings for Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit