Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL) Given a €8.50 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENEL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays set a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group set a €9.85 ($11.59) price objective on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.20 ($12.00) target price on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price objective on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €9.05 ($10.64).

Get Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) alerts:

Enel SpA has a 12-month low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 12-month high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.