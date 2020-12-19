Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) to announce ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enlivex Therapeutics.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02.

Several analysts have issued reports on ENLV shares. ValuEngine lowered Enlivex Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:ENLV opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.20. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $16.94.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.08% of Enlivex Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with severe sepsis; that is in investigator-initiated Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in severe and critical conditions; and which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the prevention of Graft Versus Host Disease in allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplants (HSCT) patients.

