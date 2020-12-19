Envista (NYSE:NVST) PT Raised to $36.00

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Envista from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Envista from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Envista in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Envista from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.40.

Envista stock opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Envista has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $33.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -251.46 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.56.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.39. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $640.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.18 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Envista will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

