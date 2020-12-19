Envista (NYSE:NVST) PT Raised to $36.00

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Envista from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Envista from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Envista in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Envista from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.40.
Envista stock opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Envista has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $33.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -251.46 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.56.
Envista Company Profile
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.