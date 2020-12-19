Equal (EQL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $316.00

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Equal token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Equal has a market cap of $102,615.78 and $316.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Equal has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00059931 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.09 or 0.00408091 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00027550 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 147.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002208 BTC.

About Equal

EQL is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,274,650 tokens. The official website for Equal is equal.tech . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io

Buying and Selling Equal

Equal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

