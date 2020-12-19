Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ANZBY)

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.31. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANZBY opened at $17.69 on Thursday. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $18.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average is $13.78.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Company Profile

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. The company's Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

