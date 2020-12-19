Esprit (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.24

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.24 and traded as high as $0.24. Esprit shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 203 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24.

About Esprit (OTCMKTS:ESPGY)

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. The company offers casuals for women and men; and life style and other products, including bodywear, accessories, and shoes, as well as licensed products, such as timewear, eyewear, jewelry, bed bath products, and houseware under the Esprit and edc brand names for women, men, and kids.

