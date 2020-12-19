Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) PT Raised to $250.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its target price lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $268.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $215.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $253.25.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $234.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $175.81 and a 12-month high of $329.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $2.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 606.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

