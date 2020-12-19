Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $170.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Etsy from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.23.

ETSY stock opened at $190.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.70. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.98, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.69. Etsy has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $192.09.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.72 million. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.39, for a total value of $119,302.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,744.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Raina Moskowitz sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,796 shares of company stock worth $46,822,864 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,088,000. HMI Capital LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter worth about $165,625,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Etsy by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $494,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,126 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 8,694.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 986,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,689,000 after purchasing an additional 974,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,111,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,326,000 after purchasing an additional 924,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

