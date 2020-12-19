Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 20,000 Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Altice USA by 231.8% during the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,074,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,949,000 after buying an additional 5,641,323 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,034,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,547,000 after acquiring an additional 584,670 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,057,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,489,000 after acquiring an additional 720,171 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 5.0% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 4,194,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,055,000 after purchasing an additional 199,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 10.4% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,078,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,390,000 after purchasing an additional 289,560 shares in the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $35,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,132,605.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Atlantic Securities raised Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Altice USA from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Shares of ATUS opened at $35.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.01 and a beta of 1.09. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $35.83.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

