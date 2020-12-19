Everex (EVX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.69 Million

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 19th. Everex has a market capitalization of $6.98 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everex token can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Everex has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Everex Profile

Everex is a token. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Everex Token Trading

Everex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

