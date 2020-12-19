Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.43.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Evolus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

EOLS traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $4.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,521,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,436. Evolus has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96. The company has a market cap of $150.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.75.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 120.63% and a negative return on equity of 121.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Evolus will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Evolus by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

