Exagen Inc. (NYSE:XGN) Major Shareholder Sells $1,500,000.00 in Stock

Exagen Inc. (NYSE:XGN) major shareholder Nmsic Co-Investment Fund, L.P. sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of XGN stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. Exagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $29.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.36.

Exagen (NYSE:XGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.13.

XGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Exagen in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Exagen in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Exagen by 115.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exagen by 48.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Exagen by 43.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Exagen by 223.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exagen during the second quarter worth $128,000.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

