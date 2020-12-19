ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 52.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,079 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 542.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 60.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBSH. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $50.48 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $62.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.66. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $68.50.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $345.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.20 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.67%.

In related news, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $345,564.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,890,916.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 32,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $1,980,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 860,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,243,965.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

