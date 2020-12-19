ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Decreases Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TECH. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 393.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $320.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $297.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.78. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $155.17 and a 52-week high of $320.67.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.33. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 31.04%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.16%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.55.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 8,809 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.12, for a total transaction of $2,520,431.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,237 shares in the company, valued at $4,645,730.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,680 shares of company stock valued at $12,263,396. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.