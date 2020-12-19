ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $438,000 Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodson Capital Management LP raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 26.0% in the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 441,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,037,000 after purchasing an additional 91,058 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,965,000 after buying an additional 110,811 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 270,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,582,000 after buying an additional 23,610 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 262,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,783,000 after buying an additional 57,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 8.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,176,000 after acquiring an additional 17,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrea O’donnell sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total value of $1,086,137.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,891.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.50, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,950,031. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,617 shares of company stock valued at $15,185,641. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $294.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $267.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $78.70 and a 52 week high of $307.81.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.90. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DECK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $291.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.39.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

