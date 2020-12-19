ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 15,000 Asana, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASAN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASAN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth $74,880,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Asana during the third quarter valued at about $7,220,000. Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the third quarter worth about $7,128,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Asana during the third quarter worth about $4,833,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,436,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASAN opened at $30.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.94. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $32.51.

Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.14 million. The business’s revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $86,716.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,956.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 6,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $170,725.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 794,505 shares of company stock valued at $22,148,009.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Asana in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

