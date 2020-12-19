Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $128.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Extra Space Storage's shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. Also, the recent trend in estimate revisions for 2020 funds from operations (FFO) per share indicates a favorable outlook for the company. The company is one of the top operators of self-storage spaces in the country with solid presence in key cities. The company focuses on expansion through accretive acquisitions and third-party management platform. Additionally, Extra Space Storage has a healthy balance-sheet position and is making investments through other channels in the storage sector, including preferred equity investments and bridge loan program. Although there is a development boom in many markets, the company is like to benefit from a healthy demand for self-storage space amid the flexible working environment and improving housing market.”

EXR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.55.

Shares of EXR opened at $112.49 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $72.70 and a twelve month high of $121.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 25,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $2,850,975.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 193,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,751,989.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $266,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,573,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,627 shares of company stock worth $3,213,073 over the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 50.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,580,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,999,000 after acquiring an additional 528,553 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 106.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 966,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,378,000 after acquiring an additional 497,868 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 521.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,180,000 after acquiring an additional 364,992 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5,169.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 334,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,902,000 after acquiring an additional 327,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.0% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,388,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,577,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

