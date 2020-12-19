F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $23.16

F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.16 and traded as low as $23.06. F & M Bank shares last traded at $23.06, with a volume of 1,223 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.64.

F & M Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FMBM)

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.

