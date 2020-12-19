FantasyGold Hits Market Cap of $301,085.58 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 19th. One FantasyGold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $301,085.58 and $6.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded up 17% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FantasyGold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00022808 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00140735 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.00 or 0.00742832 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00176086 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00368081 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00076369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00118234 BTC.

FantasyGold Coin Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FantasyGold Coin Trading

FantasyGold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FantasyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FantasyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.