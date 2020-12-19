Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

FIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Compass Point started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.72.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $145.22 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $158.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -806.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 15,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total transaction of $2,163,931.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,637 shares of company stock valued at $12,315,939 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,611,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,713,750,000 after buying an additional 1,029,039 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,443,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,938 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,957,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,386,000 after acquiring an additional 321,337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,989,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $803,115,000 after purchasing an additional 159,199 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,419,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $726,677,000 after acquiring an additional 296,583 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

