Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
FIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Compass Point started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.72.
Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $145.22 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $158.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -806.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.
In related news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 15,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total transaction of $2,163,931.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,637 shares of company stock valued at $12,315,939 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,611,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,713,750,000 after buying an additional 1,029,039 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,443,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,938 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,957,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,386,000 after acquiring an additional 321,337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,989,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $803,115,000 after purchasing an additional 159,199 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,419,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $726,677,000 after acquiring an additional 296,583 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.
