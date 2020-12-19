Financial Review: Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) & Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR)

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) and Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Coloplast A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Coloplast A/S and Eargo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coloplast A/S $2.76 billion 12.10 $585.21 million $0.30 51.57 Eargo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Coloplast A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Eargo.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Coloplast A/S and Eargo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coloplast A/S 3 2 1 0 1.67 Eargo 0 0 4 0 3.00

Eargo has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.55%. Given Eargo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eargo is more favorable than Coloplast A/S.

Profitability

This table compares Coloplast A/S and Eargo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coloplast A/S 21.62% 69.30% 33.77% Eargo N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Coloplast A/S beats Eargo on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit to individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand. The company also offers continence care products, such as SpeediCath catheters that offer catherisation for both genders; Peristeen, an anal irrigation system for controlled emptying of the bowels; and Conveen Active urine bags. In addition, it provides wound care products, such as foam dressings under the Biatain brand and hydrocolloid dressing under the Comfeel brand, as well as skin care products, such as bathing and cleansing products, moisturizers, skin protectants, antifungal products, hand cleanser, and odor control products. Further, the company develops, produces, and markets products for the surgical treatment of urological and gynecological disorders, such as urinary stone diseases, benign prostate hyperplasia, voiding dysfunctions, erectile dysfunction, and urinary incontinence. The company supplies its products to hospitals, institutions, wholesalers, and pharmacies; and directly to users. Coloplast A/S was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in HumlebÃ¦k, Denmark.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc., a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc. and changed its name to Eargo, Inc. in November 2014. Eargo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

