First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$26.00 at TD Securities

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FM. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$14.10 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$18.47.

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$21.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.50. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a one year low of C$4.71 and a one year high of C$22.00. The company has a market cap of C$14.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.98.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.65 billion. Equities research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.7300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 33,500 shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.97, for a total value of C$534,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,325,462.09.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

