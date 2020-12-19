First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) PT Raised to $160.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub lowered First Republic Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered First Republic Bank from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.88.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $135.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $70.06 and a 12 month high of $142.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.68 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 153.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 625.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

