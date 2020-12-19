Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.21

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.21 and traded as high as $4.40. Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 32,019 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Firsthand Technology Value Fund from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.21.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The investment management company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 1,813.54%. The business had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter.

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in investments in start-up, late, development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

