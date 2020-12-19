Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Shares Up 6.9%

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.45 and last traded at $24.45. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.87.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average is $22.64.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FSPKF)

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It provides its products for use in respiratory care, acute care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

