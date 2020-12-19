Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FVE. B. Riley began coverage on Five Star Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Star Senior Living from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of FVE stock opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $259.52 million, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.95. Five Star Senior Living has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $8.44.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Five Star Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.01 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five Star Senior Living will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Five Star Senior Living by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Five Star Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Five Star Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. 33.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Star Senior Living Company Profile

Five Star Senior Living, Inc engages in the senior living operations. It operates through the following segments: Senior Living Communities & Rehabilitation and Wellness. The Senior Living Communities segment owns account or manages the account of others independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities that are subject to centralized oversight, and provide housing and services to elderly residents.

