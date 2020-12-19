Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein Sells 12,500 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.57, for a total transaction of $2,107,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,184,108.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,766 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total transaction of $571,038.58.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 715 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.66, for a total transaction of $112,726.90.

On Friday, October 16th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,984 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $436,708.40.

FIVN stock opened at $176.60 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $177.89. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.20 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.21.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Five9 in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,283,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,724,000 after acquiring an additional 302,664 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,554,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,541,000 after acquiring an additional 287,238 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,081,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,653,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.11.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

