FlexShares Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDYN) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDYN) traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.50 and last traded at $50.70. 1,707 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 5,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.79.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDYN) by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 4.99% of FlexShares Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

