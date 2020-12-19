Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.75 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fluidigm Corporation operates as a biotech tools company that creates microfluidic-based chips and instrumentation for biological research. Products offered by the Company include BioMark HD System- a real time PCR; EP1 system for SNP genotyping; Access Array System-an Integrated Fluidic Circuit (IFC); TOPAZ system for protein crystallography; Dynamic Array integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs); and Access Array Assay Design Services. The Company’s products find its application in Gene Expression, Single-Cell Gene Expression, SNP Genotyping, Targeted Resequencing, Sample Quantitation, Copy Number Variation and Protein Crystallization. Fluidigm Corporation is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FLDM. ValuEngine cut shares of Fluidigm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Fluidigm from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fluidigm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.69.

FLDM opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Fluidigm has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.46 million, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.31.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 19.25% and a negative net margin of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $39.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.46 million. Research analysts anticipate that Fluidigm will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Christopher Linthwaite sold 84,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $514,009.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,093.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Fluidigm during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Fluidigm during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

Comments


