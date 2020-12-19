FlypMe Hits Market Capitalization of $593,398.27 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 18.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last seven days, FlypMe has traded up 45.6% against the dollar. One FlypMe token can currently be bought for about $0.0336 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges. FlypMe has a market cap of $593,398.27 and approximately $25,013.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00057170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.47 or 0.00383383 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017185 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00025674 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $574.81 or 0.02409209 BTC.

FlypMe Token Profile

FYP is a token. It launched on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FlypMe

FlypMe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

