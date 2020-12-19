Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 171.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 81.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 27.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Fortinet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.26.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $783,699.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,995.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $297,906.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,072 shares of company stock worth $2,574,189. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $145.85 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $151.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

