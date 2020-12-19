Friendz Hits Market Cap of $1.06 Million (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 19th. Friendz has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $19,641.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded up 87.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Friendz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00056830 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.34 or 0.00372101 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00018110 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00025943 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 95.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002171 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz (FDZ) is a token. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,131,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 542,749,875 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.