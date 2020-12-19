fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of fuboTV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of fuboTV from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of fuboTV from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.08.

Shares of FUBO stock opened at $39.25 on Tuesday. fuboTV has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $40.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

