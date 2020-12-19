Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH.L) (LON:FCH) Insider Oliver White Purchases 179 Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH.L) (LON:FCH) insider Oliver White acquired 179 shares of Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £150.36 ($196.45).

Shares of Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH.L) stock opened at GBX 85 ($1.11) on Friday. Funding Circle Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 21.95 ($0.29) and a one year high of GBX 139 ($1.82). The company has a market cap of £299.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.44, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 84.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 80.68.

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH.L) Company Profile

Funding Circle Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and the Netherlands. Its platforms allow retail and accredited investors, banks, asset management companies, insurance companies, and government-backed entities and funds to provide business loans for small and medium sized businesses.

