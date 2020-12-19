FY2020 EPS Estimates for BioNTech SE Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2020

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of BioNTech in a report released on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.69). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) started coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price objective on BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $104.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.12 and a beta of -1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.32. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $27.73 and a fifty-two week high of $131.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.53 million. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 250.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.72%. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 135.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $668,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?

Earnings History and Estimates for BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit