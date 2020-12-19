FY2020 EPS Estimates for BioNTech SE Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of BioNTech in a report released on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.69). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) started coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price objective on BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $104.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.12 and a beta of -1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.32. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $27.73 and a fifty-two week high of $131.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.53 million. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 250.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.72%. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 135.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $668,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

