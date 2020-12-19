FY2021 EPS Estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. Decreased by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.42) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.32).

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04).

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

TCRR opened at $29.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.94 million, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average is $19.81. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $35.86.

In other TCR2 Therapeutics news, CFO Mayur Ian Somaiya sold 3,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $109,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Hofmeister sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $382,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCRR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 108.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 821.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 43.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

