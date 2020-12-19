FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Aspen Group, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Aspen Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. B. Riley also issued estimates for Aspen Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

NASDAQ ASPU opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $273.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 0.85. Aspen Group has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $13.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average is $10.66.

In other Aspen Group news, insider Anne M. Mcnamara sold 9,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $107,127.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $162,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,763.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 8,739.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,857,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 57,203,086 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G lifted its stake in Aspen Group by 192.4% in the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after buying an additional 658,033 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,178,000. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,187,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Group by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 554,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 224,639 shares during the period. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

