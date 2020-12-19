FY2022 EPS Estimates for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Reduced by Analyst

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Truist Securiti reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Physicians Realty Trust in a research note issued on Monday, December 14th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.10. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.84 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DOC. ValuEngine lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average is $17.86. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $20.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 324,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 17.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 26.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

