GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €33.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on G1A. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €28.69 ($33.75).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) stock opened at €29.52 ($34.73) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion and a PE ratio of -31.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 1 year high of €33.70 ($39.65). The company’s 50-day moving average is €28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is €29.78.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

