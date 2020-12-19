Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.36

Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.36 and traded as high as $23.43. Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF shares last traded at $23.39, with a volume of 280,432 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.41.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF stock. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 210,740 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,000. Prudential PLC owned approximately 6.02% of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

