Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.36

Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.36 and traded as high as $23.43. Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF shares last traded at $23.39, with a volume of 280,432 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) by 116.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,434 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.69% of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

