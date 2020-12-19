Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.29.

Shares of GL stock opened at $92.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.87. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.14. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $56.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75. Globe Life had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Globe Life will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Eric Mcpartland sold 7,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.26, for a total value of $657,949.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,615.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,116,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,230,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,055 shares of company stock valued at $12,402,969 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Globe Life by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Globe Life by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

