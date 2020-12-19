Good Hemp (NASDAQ:GHMP) Shares Up 18%

Shares of Good Hemp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHMP) shot up 18% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. 1,703 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 4,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82.

Good Hemp Company Profile (NASDAQ:GHMP)

Good Hemp, Inc focuses on the development and marketing of natural and functional hemp-derived beverage products in the United States. It offers Good Hemp 2oh!, CANNA HEMP, and CANNA that are refreshing ready-to-drink waters in blueberry-blast, island coco-lime, kiwi-strawberry, lemon-twist, mango-fandango, and Q-cumbermint flavors; and Good Hemp fizz, a line-up of carbonated refreshing ready-to-drink carbonated beverages in blueberry-bam, mango-tango, and citrus-twist flavors.

