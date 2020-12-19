Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Graco in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

NYSE GGG traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $71.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,534,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25. Graco has a 12-month low of $38.43 and a 12-month high of $72.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.57.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graco will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $312,312.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,610,897.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Zumbolo sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $3,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,427,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,136 shares of company stock worth $16,539,010 in the last ninety days. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Graco by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Graco by 6.2% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 0.8% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 38,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

