Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 83.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,412 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Palomar were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 6.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 8.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 1.2% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 10.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLMR. Truist lowered their target price on Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Palomar in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palomar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $88.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.36. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 0.14. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Palomar had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $42.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Palomar’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $502,350.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.49, for a total value of $251,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,800 shares of company stock worth $4,325,825. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

