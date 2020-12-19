Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,286 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 176,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,126,520 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $79,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,754 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,991,000 after purchasing an additional 745,360 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,855,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,168,000 after purchasing an additional 429,413 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,707,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 716,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,057,000 after purchasing an additional 271,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

SKM stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $25.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average of $21.76.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 5.13%. On average, research analysts expect that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

