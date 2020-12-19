Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Price Target Increased to C$2.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$1.65 to C$2.25 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 25.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.30 to C$1.60 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Pi Financial raised their price objective on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.25 to C$1.60 in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) stock opened at C$1.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$190.99 million and a P/E ratio of -66.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.19 and a 12 month high of C$1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.57.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.72 million. Analysts forecast that Greenlane Renewables Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

