Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg Sells 81,979 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 81,979 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,664,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $30.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.26. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $58.47.
Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PCVX shares. BidaskClub cut Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Vaxcyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.
About Vaxcyte
Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.
