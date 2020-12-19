Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg Sells 81,979 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 81,979 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,664,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $30.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.26. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $58.47.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCVX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 2,859.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the third quarter worth about $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the third quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the third quarter worth about $492,000. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PCVX shares. BidaskClub cut Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Vaxcyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

