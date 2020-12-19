Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a subsidiary corporation offering full banking services. The principal subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and has nine full-service branches in Greene and Christian Counties and a Loan Production Office in Webster County. Guaranty Bank is a member of the MoneyPass and TransFund ATM networks which provide its customers surcharge free access to over 24,000 ATMs nationwide. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:GFED opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average of $14.84. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $25.55. The company has a market capitalization of $78.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.56.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 9.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned about 0.54% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.89% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

