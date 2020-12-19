Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys New Position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 602.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 16,045.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GBX opened at $35.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.50. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $37.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.80 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The business’s revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.43%.

Several research analysts have commented on GBX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $166,029.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,629.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 4,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $132,096.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,946.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,242 shares of company stock worth $557,398. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

